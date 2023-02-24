Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student’s Passing

Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death(Colorado Mesa University Athletics)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier this afternoon an off-campus incident occurred resulting in the death of a Colorado Mesa University cross country and distance track and field runner.

Ricky (Erica) Maestas is the student who away. She was a junior from Woodland Hills, Utah. Maestas was studying social work.

CMU sent an email out to students, faculty, and staff but did not share any details about the incident.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair
DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting

Latest News

Inside the Food Bank of the Rockies Distribution Center in Grand Junction.
Food Bank of the Rockies celebrates 25 years serving the Western Slope
KJCT News at 5:30 Food Bank
KJCT News at 5:30 Food Bank
Paid invoices.
D51 paid $20,000 plus for closure recommendations.
Heated discussion about gravel pit expansion to continue March 6
Montrose gravel pit debate continues