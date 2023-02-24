Not finished yet: More heavy snow likely overnight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow will increase tonight, and it can fall heavily at times.

Timing The Snow

It will be slow to start. Most of us across Western Colorado will be snow free through about 9-10 PM with more clouds and only spotty areas of snow around. By 10 PM, snow will begin increasing from south to north. It starts from Cortez to the San Juan Mountains and lifts north. Snow will become widespread and heavy between midnight and 3 AM, then it will begin breaking up at 6 AM. Scattered areas of snow will be around for the Friday morning drive, then snow will gradually diminish through about midday. Any lingering snow at noon will clear out well before the evening drive on Friday.

Expected Accumulation

The heaviest snow may be brief, but it can be intense. Accumulation of up to 2-4 inches is likely along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta. Higher amounts of up to 4-6 inches are possible farther south around Montrose. Some local variation higher or lower is always possible. Higher elevations on either side of Highway 50, including the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau, are always favored for bigger snowfall. Accumulation of 3-7 inches is possible on the higher terrain and over the San Juan Mountains. Our central and northern mountains mostly get 2-5 inches of accumulation to add to the healthy snowpack.

This Weekend & Beyond

After the snow ends on Friday, the drying that follows will set us up for an okay start to the weekend. If you have anything you want to do that involves being outdoors, Saturday is the best day -- not just of the weekend, but of the next seven days. Another round of rain and snow will arrive on Sunday. Still another storm system will bring more rain and snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with spotty areas of light snow. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s through midnight. Snow becomes likely overnight, especially after midnight. Snow can fall heavily at times. It will begin breaking up around the time of the Friday morning drive. Low temperatures by morning will be near 25 degrees around Grand Junction, 22 degrees around Montrose, 23 degrees around Delta, an 18 degrees around Cortez. Friday will start with snow, but the snow will begin breaking up as early as 6 AM, and scattered areas of snow will gradually diminish through about midday. The afternoon will become cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 39 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez.

