New study says Grand Junction crime rate is dropping

The city is getting safer, though overall crime rates still sit above the Colorado average
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new study released by nonpartisan research firm Common Sense Institute shows a surprising trend in Grand Junction crime.

According to the analysis, Grand Junction’s crime rate has been trending downward since 2010. Even with the downward trend, however, the city’s overall crime rate sits above the state average.

Property crimes have also declined by nearly 28 percent since it peaked in 2016. The analysis also says that crimes against individuals rose by nearly 20 percent.

CSI Vice President of Policy and Research Chris Brown says having these crime stats is important for voters. “I think it connects with some of our other work. You know, these issues in terms of affordability, crime, and homelessness, I think, are all key issues that voters care about. We wanted to evaluate that,” said Brown.

The report also found that Grand Junction Police Department Arrests have declined by nearly 15 percent since 2010.

