Active shooter hoaxer called Colorado schools in alphabetical order

First came Alamosa, then Aurora, then Boulder, and so on.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More information has come to light about a string of anonymous calls made earlier this week to law enforcement reporting violence at 17 different Colorado school districts.

The caller (or callers) appear to have worked through the state’s school districts in alphabetical order, starting with Alamosa at 8:24 a.m, then shortly after that called Aspen, then Aurora, then Boulder, continuing all the way down the list to Littleton at 1:30 p.m.

Swatting is not new to law enforcement. District 51 Director of Safety and Security Tim Leon said, “There’s different versions of swatting. There’s been some some in the past where law enforcement had been notified that there may be a man with a gun at a residence, and it’s not true. Law enforcement shows up and determines that it was not a valid call.”

District 51 reports that the caller made it down the list to Grand Junction High School just after 10 a.m.

Law enforcement across the state decided to play it safe, with some schools sending students home and canceling classes for the day.

Swatting was made a misdemeanor after Colorado signed it into law in 2018. The FBI and Colorado Department of Homeland Security are investigating the incident and working with local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will increase overnight, and it can fall heavily at times.
Not finished yet: More heavy snow likely overnight
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
Paid invoices.
D51 paid $20,000 plus for closure recommendations.
Classes Canceled (gfx)
D51 on a two-hour delay, Garfield County School District 16 closed
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman

Latest News

TODAY A NEW CSI STUDY SHOWS THE CRIME RATE IN JUNCTION.
New study says Grand Junction crime rate is dropping
Health clinic generic.
Proposed campus medical clinic for new GJHS campus sparks debate
Xcel Solar customers do not get credit for service delays
Xcel Solar customers do not get credit for service delays
The suspect in the club q shooting will go on trial for hundreds of charges, including hate...
Club Q shooting suspect will be tried on hundreds of charges