17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

