Snow melt to water equivalency

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the winter, Colorado can receive a lot of significant winter storms that can bring high snowpacks. The snowpacks can get good water for our rivers in spring and summer.

Scientists use the conversion in Snow Water Equivalent, which shows how much liquid is from melted snow. During the winter season, to help measure the Snow Water Equivalent, they have remote sensors, around one hundred, across the state. These sensors, called Snow Pillows, measure the snow’s weight and can help gather data to turn that into liquid equivalency.

Different types of snow, from wet to dry, can produce various water equivalents. “Different snow has different water contents. And that’s referred to by a property called density. So it’s the density the ratio of ice to air that’s in the snowpack says because snow is ice puffed up with a bunch of air,” said Jeffrey Deems, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of Airborne Snow Observatories, Inc. Deems states that it can take a lot more dry snow than wet snow to equal one inch of water.

Snowpacks get measured in percentages where the lower it is, the more snow it will take to melt to equal that one inch of water. In Colorado, since most of our state experiences dry snow, it could take up to three feet of snow to equal one inch of water. Deem states that different regions of the country experience different types of snowfall with various snow-water equivalents.

Different factors, like runoff, ground, and vegetation absorption, when the snow melts, go into play. According to Deem, runoff water is perfect for rivers and streams because it can potentially increase flow rates and water levels. However, not all snowmelt is considered runoff. “Some of it gets sucked up by trees and other vegetation and evaporated into the air. And all of those processes are pretty difficult to to capture. And so we can think of it in terms of runoff efficiency. So how much snow is going to make it in into into our streams and reservoirs and ultimately be available for our use,” said Deem. He stated that when Spring and Summer come around, snow slowly melting can become very efficient, but if it melts at once or too quickly, it can be a problem for the rivers and drought.

Having a high snowpack for the state is very beneficial to help with the prolonged drought, but with many factors in play, it can also account for a fraction of what we need to get out of drought conditions. Of course, even with high snowpacks, if the snow is dry, there is a better chance of getting less water when it melts than if it is wet. But always having a successful winter can help in any need to help with the summer drought.

