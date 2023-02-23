Scattered snow continues through early Friday afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The main snow event has moved well east of us, but we’re still not completely done with snow just yet across the Western Slope.

Next 24 Hours

Scattered snow will continue to develop mostly over the higher elevations of the Western Slope through much of the afternoon while we continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. Some occasional snow could find some of the valleys by later this afternoon, but not everyone will see snow. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue where we don’t see snow with high temperatures in the middle 30s. Some places that see a little more sunshine could see temperatures in the upper 30s. After a brief lull between 7 PM and 11 PM, a stronger and more widespread round of snow moves through the region overnight tonight and into early Friday morning. Some of that snow could be heavy at times, but fortunately most of it should fall before sunrise and the morning commute on Friday morning. Snow continues to wind down through the rest of the morning, and we’ll be just about done with the snow between 1 PM and 2 PM Friday afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the day with highs in the lower 40s.

Snowfall Accumulations

While the 2-day totals could match the snowfall totals from Wednesday, no single day will be particularly overwhelming as far as snowfall totals go. Generally 1 to 4 inches will be a fairly common number each day, with a trace to 1 or 2 inches coming down in the valleys and 4 to as much as 6 inches coming down in the higher elevations. Two-day totals will wind up between 6 and 12 inches along the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, portions of the High Country west of Crested Butte, portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and a good portion of the San Juan Mountains extending west-to-east between Telluride and Durango.

The Weekend

The weekend will basically be a tale of two days across the Western Slope. Drier conditions that move into the region Friday afternoon continue into Saturday, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs warming into the middle and upper 40s with potentially a couple of lower 50s. Clouds increase once again Saturday night, and mountain snow and valley rain overspreads the region on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Active Pattern Continues Next Week

Monday will again be briefly drier with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Mountain snow and valley rain returns on Tuesday and continues into Wednesday. Rain and snow chances are still decently low for now, but those chances will likely need to increase for Wednesday if data trends continue in the direction they are already going.

