Pay raise for three county officials

From left to right: Commissioner Scott McInnis, Commissioner Rose Pugliese, County...
From left to right: Commissioner Scott McInnis, Commissioner Rose Pugliese, County Administrator Peter Baier, and Commissioner John Justman. (KKCO)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa county approved pay raises for three top officials

Mesa County administrator Pete Baier and county attorney Todd Starr and Jill Calvert, executive director of the Mesa County Department of Human Services, will see their salaries increased by 5.7%

The Board of Commissioners cited outdated contracts and a need for a new benefits package.

“I’ll just say the accomplishments are there and worthy of increase. I’ll add that the increase in salary is about 6%, which is commensurate with his department that he leads as well. A very reasonable ask and a very reasonable increase in salary,” said Commissioner Cody Davis.

Commissioner Janet Rowland said Starr saved close to $200,000 for the county by not hiring private attorneys.

Baier was applauded for following and adopting the county’s strategic plan and being a team leader.

Baier and Starr will have a salary of over $190.000 . Calvert will reach $160,000.

Commissioners said Calvert’s helped slow high turnover in her department.

“Being in DHS is probably one of the most difficult jobs. That’s why you generally, across the industry, see high turnover, but you’ve done a wonderful job in reducing that turnover and teach at DHS, and that serves the entire community, not just the commissioners or the county,” said commissioner Cody Davis.

