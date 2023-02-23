Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say

North Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
North Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - North Carolina officials said a newborn baby was surrendered safely to a hospital on Monday under Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby boy was left at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The newborn was born on Feb. 19 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at the time of his birth, according to officials.

WHNS reports the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant upon discharge from the hospital and placed him in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing for the baby will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court.

Those interested in the hearing can contact the Spartanburg Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services at 864-596-3001.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair

Latest News

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine: Drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut’s destruction
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Three deputies were charged and fired over the beating.
Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee