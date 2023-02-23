New program gives Grand Junction seniors free access to Parks and Rec facilities

KKCO RENEW ACTIVE SILVERSNEAKERS
KKCO RENEW ACTIVE SILVERSNEAKERS
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As part of a new push to keep Grand Junction seniors active and healthy, Medicare is now offering two new programs that allow seniors to participate in city Parks and Rec programs. Seniors can also now use city facilities at no cost.

Certain health insurance programs will pick up the tab for seniors to use Orchard Mesa and Lincoln Park pools, the Lincoln Park barn, and the Bookcliff Activity Center. Seniors can now do aqua aerobics, lap swimming, pickleball, and all the other city health and wellness options for free.

“We talk a lot about, as an organization, that we’re here to serve the community. The more people that we have involved in our programs and taking advantage of our services, the better we’re service the community,” said Ken Sherbenou with the Grand Junction Parks and Rec Office.

Insurance companies pay $3 for each senior using a facility. If you’re interested, the city asks to contact your insurance company.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
Judge finds evidence to try suspect in attack on gay club
SEVERAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS WERE PUT ON ALERT AFTER THREATENING CALLS CAME IN TO SCHOOL DISTRICTS...
Colorado DHS and FBI investigating active shooting hoax
KJCT SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS
False active shooter reports likely part of a systemic hoax, say police
A DETECTIVE FROM THE COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT TESTIFIED THAT ANDERSON ALDRICH...
Judge finds evidence to try suspect in attack on gay club