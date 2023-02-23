Montrose gravel pit debate continues

Heated debate about expansion of Montrose gravel pit to continue in March
By Bernie Lange
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Discussion about the controversial development of a gravel pit from 10 acres to 188 acres in Montrose will continue in March.

Neighbors say the project isn’t safe and will hurt property values. The developer says he’s jumped through every hoop there is to get the project up and running and he’s ready to fight. Lots of residents who are against the development showed up at the Board of Commissioners meeting tonight to air their concerns.

In fact, so many showed up, there wasn’t enough time for commissioners to reach a decision on an application, so the discussion will be continued to March 6.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair