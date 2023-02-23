Montrose gravel pit debate continues

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Discussion about the controversial development of a gravel pit from 10 acres to 188 acres in Montrose will continue in March.

Neighbors say the project isn’t safe and will hurt property values. The developer says he’s jumped through every hoop there is to get the project up and running and he’s ready to fight. Lots of residents who are against the development showed up at the Board of Commissioners meeting tonight to air their concerns.

In fact, so many showed up, there wasn’t enough time for commissioners to reach a decision on an application, so the discussion will be continued to March 6.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.