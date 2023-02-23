Demographer’s opinion on school closure

DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Demographer explains recommendation to close some D51 schools

Mesa County parents told the D51 school board they are worried about the proposal to close three area schools.

Blame the recommendation on low enrollment, combined with shifting population growth and aging buildings.

“I do planning for school districts all over the western United States. I’m based in Lyons, Colorado, I’ve done this for about 40 years,” said Shannon Bingham, president of Western Demographics Inc. District 51 hired him to study best options to make sure schools are economically efficient.

He’s made tough calls in districts across the country in areas like Anchorage, Provo, Detroit, Bellevue Washington, and now Grand Junction.

It’s a complex plan that includes transferring students from schools possibly closing to others in the area. The report is a lot of math and a lot of projections, but anyone involved in it will tell you the recommendations are not just black and white.

School administrators say it’s all aimed at getting the most bang for the taxpayer buck.

“What parts of town could we operate more efficiently? I’ve worked for two hundred school districts across the country. I think this is an incredibly well-managed school district.” said Bingham. “But almost all districts in the United States are having financial issues post COVID. I think that this district is approaching its challenges in a manner that’s responsible.”

Last year he told us that the population in the valley will go up over the next five years, but we don’t know how much of that population will be school-aged. He mentioned a lot of young adults moving to the area, but Millennials, statistically, are less likely to have kids.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi lies on its side after a severe crash on I-70. (Photo via CDOT)
CDOT: I-70 crashes caused by excessive speed
An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair

Latest News

From left to right: Commissioner Scott McInnis, Commissioner Rose Pugliese, County...
Pay raise for three county officials
A reminder from C.S.P. to be responsible behind the wheel this holiday season.
Colorado State Patrol says it’s beefing up patrols to reduce wrecks
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a memorial set up outside Club Q in Colorado Springs,...
States look to remove legal protections for gun industry
Michael J. Allen, district attorney for Colorado's Fourth Judicial District, front center,...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site