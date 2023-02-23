D51 paid $20,000 plus for closure recommendations.

Paid invoices.
Paid invoices.(District 51)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We requested documents detailing costs of a consultant’s study used to pinpoint three Mesa County schools for possible closure.

Western Demographics recommended closing Lincoln Orchard Mesa, Orchard Avenue and East Middle schools.

Bills we requested from D51 indicate the district first paid $8,482.50 for an enrollment forecast completed last December.

Then on February 1, 2023 the district cut an $11,885 check for the efficiency study.

Total spent is $20,367.

Invoice 1
Invoice 1(District 51)
Invoice 2
Invoice 2(District 51)

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair

Latest News

Heated discussion about gravel pit expansion to continue March 6
Montrose gravel pit debate continues
File - police lights
Family wants to sue Pueblo Sheriff’s Office for shooting man in school pickup line
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
Judge finds evidence to try suspect in attack on gay club
KKCO RENEW ACTIVE SILVERSNEAKERS
New program gives Grand Junction seniors free access to Parks and Rec facilities