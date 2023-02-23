97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter,

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine