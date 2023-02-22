Several injured in Colorado Springs shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital. KKTV in Colorado Springs report a fight among two groups of people may have led to the shooting.

Just after 7 p.m. officers descended on a neighborhood near Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard, the intersection is between N. Academy Boulevard and N. Murray Boulevard.

KKTV reports three to five people were taken to area hospitals although it isn’t know just how many people were hurt in the shooting. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

