Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Piper!

Piper is a 4-year-old sweetheart with plenty of playful energy and weighs about 47 lbs. Piper can be a little timid at first around new people and new dogs, but she quickly warms up and loves to give hugs. While in our studio she was gentle to everyone and even accepted treats from our production crew. She also loves to play fetch in the snow with her volunteer friends.

If you are interested in Piper you can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

