Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A district demographer is recommending three schools be closed: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.

The report targets those schools because of low enrollment rates combined a projected lack of population as well as unused and unsafe facilities.

But parents like Jade Decker are worried. “We’re hoping that they will consider student achievement data, staff culture data, those types of things beyond just cold hard numbers about buildings and, and utilization,” said Decker.

April Kent is a substitute teacher. She told the board closing schools can tear apart a community. Kent said, That impacts the kids, even today, I was subbing and they feel it, they feel sad that their school could close. And so I think that’s something to consider and really, for the students to feel important, important this community important to the school board.”

Others told the board they were worried about the loss of special programs, like the Challenge program for academically gifted middle school students. Logunn Garcia praised the program. He is an East Middle School student worried about long term impacts of closing schools. “My little sister, which is nine years old, is in fourth grade and she’s in it, she’s in there. And well, she has so much learning left to do. and I just want to learn see what fifth grade feels like in that school because that school is incredible. I stayed there for five years. And I made so many friends with the teachers,” Garcia said.

No decisions were reached. We’ll keep an eye on what happens next

