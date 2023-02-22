D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Students in several counties across Colorado were placed into lockdown after a string of threats were reported, triggering a wave of lockdowns.

District 51 representative Callie Berkson said “We do have intel that the threats being made are likely ‘swatting’ incidents, but our Safety and Security Officers and our local law enforcement partners are aware of the issues and are closely monitoring it.”

No schools were affected in Mesa County, though lockdowns were reported in several Colorado towns and cities, with some nearby. Alamosa, Boulder, Brighton, Aspen, Cañon City, Durango, Englewood, Glenwood Springs, and Carbondale all reported lockdowns.

This is the second time in less than a year that a wave of false reports locked down schools in Colorado.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

