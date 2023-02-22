Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.(Kyrsten McBrayer)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A crash on Patterson Road tore a hole in the wall of a housing subdivision Wednesday, partially blocking traffic in the area.

The affected area is near the crossroads of 29 Road and Patterson Road.

Police say that one car was involved and no injuries were reported.

Information is scarce as authorities investigate the crash.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be added as authorities release information.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi lies on its side after a severe crash on I-70. (Photo via CDOT)
CDOT: I-70 crashes caused by excessive speed
A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair
Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries
Mountain snow and valley rain moves into the Western Slope late this evening.
Valley rain and mountain snow tonight, all snow tomorrow

Latest News

Another winter storm is expected to slam into Colorado this week.
Dangerous road conditions expected across Colorado, says CDOT
rhpotw
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week
Heavy police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Several injured in Colorado Springs shooting
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair