Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A crash on Patterson Road tore a hole in the wall of a housing subdivision Wednesday, partially blocking traffic in the area.

The affected area is near the crossroads of 29 Road and Patterson Road.

Police say that one car was involved and no injuries were reported.

Information is scarce as authorities investigate the crash.

