Alert issued for missing woman

Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Law enforcement officers issued an alert for a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Norma Bustos Teran, 59, called off work last Friday, February 17. Her 2010 silver VW Tiguan is not at her house and was last seen traveling westbound on I70 near DeBeque.

Officials say they’re worried because of what they call “suspicious circumstances” in her residence. In addition, investigators say Teran was assaulted in December by Julio Cesar Delgado. He is described as a 46-year old Hispanic man, stands 5′2″, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Teran is described as 5′3″, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say her cell phone was last pinged last Friday west of Rifle.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi lies on its side after a severe crash on I-70. (Photo via CDOT)
CDOT: I-70 crashes caused by excessive speed
A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair
Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries
Mountain snow and valley rain moves into the Western Slope late this evening.
Valley rain and mountain snow tonight, all snow tomorrow

Latest News

DISTRICT 51 SAT DOWN TO HASH OUT SCHOOL CONOSLIDATION RECOMMENDATIONS.
Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Another winter storm is expected to slam into Colorado this week.
Dangerous road conditions expected across Colorado, says CDOT