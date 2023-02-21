Valley rain and mountain snow tonight, all snow tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another strong winter storm will march across the Western Slope Tuesday night and through much of the day on Wednesday. While the greatest impacts will be felt over the higher elevations, the valleys could see some snow as well.

Timing

Valley rain and mountain snow starts moving into the northwestern portions of the Western Slope between 6 PM and 8 PM this evening, then become more widespread across the rest of the region into the overnight hours and early Wednesday morning. While spotty rain falls in the valleys, widespread snow could make travel difficult at times across portions of Interstate 70 to dangerous in places along Highway 550 through the San Juan Mountains. Colder air moves into the region between 9 AM and 11 AM Wednesday morning, which will gradually transition any valley rain over to snow by early afternoon. Scattered snow continues to fall across the region through the rest of the afternoon, and some could make your evening commute a little slick and tricky. Most of the snow tapers off overnight Wednesday night, but there could still be some snowflakes falling into early Thursday morning.

Snowfall Totals

Thinking still hasn’t changed very much with expected snowfall totals around the Western Slope. 1 to 3 inches of snow is a pretty good idea for the valleys, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, but some smaller snowfall amounts of potentially less than an inch should be expected as well. Snowfall totals increase as you head up in elevation, with the highest snowfall totals of a foot or more coming down across the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, the High Country, and especially the San Juan Mountains. Some locations in the highest elevations of the San Juans could see closer to 2 feet of snow.

Next 24 Hours

Much of the afternoon stays quiet around the Western Slope, but clouds will gradually be on the increase and we could see a few small pockets of higher elevation snow. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures pretty close to average for this time of year. We should reach 48° in Grand Junction, Delta, and Cortez, and 49° in Montrose. Mountain snow and valley rain fills in across the region overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s. Rain transitions into snow on Wednesday, with daytime highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s likely happening very early in the day.

