Strong winds blow through Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - High winds gusted across parts of Colorado Monday, with a high wind warning in place for the Front Range and foothills until noon Tuesday.

Wind gusts hit damaging speeds of 40 to 60 mph in Boulder, CO, uprooting a 60-foot tree and toppling it.

In the Boulder County foothills, 88 mph gusts were recorded near Gold Hill. 72 mph gusts were recorded at the National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab in Boulder.

Many of the large reports came during the morning hours of the day. Meteorologists say that early morning winds are common. As the day progresses and warms the ground, rising thermals can counteract some of the gusts rolling off the Rockies.

Georgetown, CO, also saw severe winds. Gusts in the area hit peaks of 100 mph.

