Strong winds blow through Colorado

High winds blasted parts of Colorado this week.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - High winds gusted across parts of Colorado Monday, with a high wind warning in place for the Front Range and foothills until noon Tuesday.

Wind gusts hit damaging speeds of 40 to 60 mph in Boulder, CO, uprooting a 60-foot tree and toppling it.

In the Boulder County foothills, 88 mph gusts were recorded near Gold Hill. 72 mph gusts were recorded at the National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab in Boulder.

Many of the large reports came during the morning hours of the day. Meteorologists say that early morning winds are common. As the day progresses and warms the ground, rising thermals can counteract some of the gusts rolling off the Rockies.

Georgetown, CO, also saw severe winds. Gusts in the area hit peaks of 100 mph.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 road and Warrior Way
Mesa County Commissioners seeking federal grant for road project
File - police lights
Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies
Hurricane is a small town just north of the Arizona-Utah border.
Teen killed after fall while climbing atop Utah overlook

Latest News

Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries
grpotw
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
That wind has been whipping around parts of Colorado all day.
Strong winds blow through Colorado
No one was injured when shots were fired in a Boulder hotel today.
One arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel