I-70 road closures caused by car crashes

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a crash. (Photo via CDOT)(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you Friday how the state patrol and transportation department launched a new push to keep I-70 open and save lives.

Every wreck this year that’s closed that stretch of road happened because someone was driving too fast for conditions according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The state launched a new series of safety measures like lowering the speed limit in places, increased C-S-P patrols in others. It’s the kind of problem that has forced the state transportation department and state patrol to band together to ask you to slow down.

“If the commercial trucks would abide by the speed limit, and stick to the right lane, which is what they are supposed to do, it would probably be a wonderful world that we live in.” says Lisa Langer, director of tourism in Glenwood Springs. “It would be safe for everyone. So that’s what we hope will come out of all the discussions that people will abide by the by the speed limit, and the trucks will remain in the right lane and that we won’t have to have so many closures in future.”

State officials are also considering creating pullovers and limiting trucks from crossing the pass during storms unless escorted by a state vehicle in a convoy.

We’ll keep an eye on what’s next.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 road and Warrior Way
Mesa County Commissioners seeking federal grant for road project
File - police lights
Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies
Hurricane is a small town just north of the Arizona-Utah border.
Teen killed after fall while climbing atop Utah overlook

Latest News

This year's wrestling lineup has been announced
Lineup for the 2023 SWL All Conference Wrestling Teams announced
High wind warning graphic.
Strong winds blow through Colorado
Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries
grpotw
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week