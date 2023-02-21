Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

grpotw
grpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Petey!

Petey is loving and playful, but overall calm, affectionate and loves to be held. He is FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive. FIV cants can live healthy, normal lifespans. He must be an indoor only cat. He can be an only cat or live with other FIV+ cats. He’s 1 year old and neutered.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Kitty Corner

1649 Main Street Grand Junction, CO 81501

Sat 2/25/23 from 10am-1pm

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
File - police lights
Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies
Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 road and Warrior Way
Mesa County Commissioners seeking federal grant for road project
Hurricane is a small town just north of the Arizona-Utah border.
Teen killed after fall while climbing atop Utah overlook

Latest News

COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION - (FILE)
‘People Who Wander’ website launches
A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 road and Warrior Way
Mesa County Commissioners seeking federal grant for road project
State Compensated $245K From 2021 Tanker Rollover
Settlement reached after tanker spill in Colorado