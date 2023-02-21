Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In just days, Colorado Republicans will meet to vote on a new state GOP chair.

Turns out former indicted Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, is on the list of candidates. A grand jury indicted Peters for election fraud. She faces trial on that charge later this year.

Two other former elected officials also threw their hats in the ring – former state Rep. Dave Williams as well as former state Sen. Kevin Lundberg.

They join Stephen Varela, Casper Stockham, Erik Aadland and Aaron Wood.

Varela currently sits on the State Board of Education but lost a run at the state assembly in Pueblo last year. Stockham is a political consultant and failed US House candidate, as is Aadland. Aaron Wood is tied to the Douglas County Freedom Fathers group.

The race to run the Colorado Republican Party is getting crowded.

Three former elected officials on Friday announced they’re running for state GOP chair, nearly doubling the number of candidates campaigning for the top-party position just three weeks before Republicans meet to elect officers to two-year terms.

Incumbent Republican State Chair Kristi Burton Brown announced in December that she didn’t want to run the party for a second term.

The GOP’s upcoming leadership election is set for early March.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
I-70 rollover sends two to the hospital
D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
A semi lies on its side after a severe crash on I-70. (Photo via CDOT)
CDOT: I-70 crashes caused by excessive speed
File - police lights
Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies
Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 road and Warrior Way
Mesa County Commissioners seeking federal grant for road project

Latest News

This year's wrestling lineup has been announced
Lineup for the 2023 SWL All Conference Wrestling Teams announced
A semi lies on its side after a severe crash on I-70. (Photo via CDOT)
CDOT: I-70 crashes caused by excessive speed
High wind warning graphic.
Strong winds blow through Colorado
Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries