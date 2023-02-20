Settlement reached after tanker spill in Colorado

The Colorado Natural Resources Trustees announced that they resolved a natural resource damage claim under the federal Oil Pollution Act.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Natural Resources Trustees announced that they resolved a natural resource damage claim under the federal Oil Pollution Act through a $245,000 settlement with MTY Trucking, LLC.

On April 27, 2021, a tanker truck rolled over on Highway 36 near Lyons.

It spilled approximately 2,000 gallons of gas into North St. Vrain Creek.

The state conducted a damage assessment which found injuries to aquatic life and habitat downstream of the crash site. More than 800 trout died as a result of the spill, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“This accident damaged the local habitat and harmed an already vulnerable river ecosystem still recovering from the 2013 flood,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who serves as chairman of the Colorado Natural Resources Trustees. “With this result, we are holding accountable the responsible party, and we are in a position to remediate the damage.”

Insurers for MTY Trucking, LLC, paid the state’s natural resources damage claim.

They made a separate $18,000 payment to the Federal Government resolving a similar claim.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School hallway (FILE)
Curriculum change in Colorado schools
D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Former deputy district attorney turns himself in to deputies
A man was found in yurt after hiding out from winter blizzard.
Man found in Yurt hiding out from winter storm
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 18, 2023
Tracking more snowfall towards the middle of the week

Latest News

Hurricane is a small town just north of the Arizona-Utah border.
Teen killed after fall while climbing atop Utah overlook
File - police lights
Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies
EARLIER THIS EVENING THE MONTROSE POLICE DEPARTMENT HELD A COMMUNITY CRIME PREVENTION WORKSHOP.
Montrose PD host crime workshop for local businesses
Meals on Wheels Expects Influx of Clients
Meals on Wheels may see influx of clients