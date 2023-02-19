Tracking more snowfall towards the middle of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Next Snowmaker:

Another round of heavy snowfall is forecasted to move into the state as early as Tuesday afternoon. The next snowmaker will be similar to the one that occurred earlier in the week. Based on the latest data, snowfall will appear in the high country. However, the similarities end for the valleys, where rain and snow will mix. A cold front will push through by Wednesday, and the valleys will see this transition to all snowfall around Wednesday afternoon. But, again, it will be widespread across most of the state.

Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday travel commutes will be dangerous, especially on Wednesday over our mountain passes and in the high country.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated, and you can download our First Alert Weather app from your app store on your smartphone.

Snowfall Total Accumulation:

Based on the latest data, total snowfall accumulation will stay the lowest in the valleys at around one to two inches. Snowfall totals in the San Juans will sit anywhere between six and sixteen inches. The high country will have ranges of about four to ten inches. These accumulation amounts do have a chance of changing leading up to Tuesday.

Overnight:

Conditions will continue to remain dry across most of the Western Slope. However, there is a slight chance of a brief flurry for the San Juans. For the valleys, temperatures will sit in the twenties for Grand Junction, the upper teens for Montrose, and under partly cloudy skies.

Next Week:

Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will continue to rise until we peak on Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase Monday evening and stay overcast leading into Thursday. Rain and snow arrive Tuesday evening for the valleys as the main snowmaker arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures will dip back into the thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose on Thursday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning for the valleys, then tracking another snowmaker on Friday. Friday’s snowmaker will not be as significant as the one that will move into the state on Wednesday, but we could see more accumulations for the high country and up to two inches at most for our valleys.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.