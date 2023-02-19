Meals on Wheels may see influx of clients

Meals on Wheels is expecting an influx of clients beginning in March, due to the decrease in Snap Benefits.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meals on Wheels is expecting an influx of clients beginning in March, due to the decrease in Snap Benefits.

Over 10 thousand people, about 6% of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.

Back in March 2020, congress approved temporary benefit amounts known as emergency allotments, but at the end of this month it’s coming to an end.

The Department of Human Services estimates an average reduction of $90 per person each month.

“Seniors in particular are going to be really hit hard,” said Amanda de Bock, director of Meals on Wheels. “Because at the same time, they’re changing the requirements for SNAP. Seniors, a lot of seniors, are going to see a tiny increase in what they’re getting through Social Security. So they’re gonna get even less than what they had originally thought.”

De Bock says they’re in need of more volunteers as March approaches.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School hallway (FILE)
Curriculum change in Colorado schools
Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Former deputy district attorney turns himself in to deputies
A gray wolf.
Gray Wolves in Colorado to receive special designation
Police in New Mexico found a Bengal tiger cub while investigating a shooting.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico finds new home in Colorado

Latest News

D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
Western Region Basketball Tournament
Special Olympics Colorado holds basketball tournament in Grand Junction
Adam Frisch Kicks Off Campaign
Adam Frisch launches new campaign
COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CALLS FOR SAFE DRIVING AHEAD OF THE PRESIDENT DAY HOLIDAY.
CDOT urges drivers to take caution when traveling