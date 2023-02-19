D51 faces potential school closures

District 51 is facing school closures amidst declining student enrollment.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In addition to declining student enrollment, other issues include unsustainable staffing, difficulties providing adequate student services, underutilizing facilities and increased safety risks.

Because of this, the district decided to adopt a school consolidation strategy.

The Board of Education will consider consolidating a number of schools at the end of the current school year.

On Feb. 21, at a Board of Education meeting, the board will review a demographer’s recommendations for consolidations.

No final decision has been made at this time.

