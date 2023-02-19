CDOT urges drivers to take caution when traveling

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down for a safe commute.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation calls for safe driving ahead of the Presidents Day holiday.

Until Feb. 28, CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and over 60 law enforcement agencies are uniting for the Presidents week DUI enforcement period.

There will be increased control to promote safe driving and to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

Last year, 37% of Colorado’s 754 roadway fatalities were caused by impaired driving.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

