Curriculum change in Colorado schools

Denver schools must now teach about the Holocaust among other things.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As state’s like Florida move to shield students from tough topics - there are districts in Colorado moving in the other direction.

For instance, every high school freshman in Denver next year will be required to take a class on the Holocaust and other genocides.

The class will be called the History of Power, Conflict and Healing.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
A gray wolf.
Gray Wolves in Colorado to receive special designation
Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Former deputy district attorney turns himself in to deputies
The Colorado Division of Fire prevention and Control used aircraft to spot stranded drivers...
19 people and one dog rescued after getting stranded by weather
Police in New Mexico found a Bengal tiger cub while investigating a shooting.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico finds new home in Colorado

Latest News

(FILE)
A grant for gun violence
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
Carter Center: Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care
KJCT BULLYING
BRRC, a resource for those impacted by bullying
KJCT GLENWOOD CANYON
CDOT urges drivers to slow down