Curriculum change in Colorado schools
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As state’s like Florida move to shield students from tough topics - there are districts in Colorado moving in the other direction.
For instance, every high school freshman in Denver next year will be required to take a class on the Holocaust and other genocides.
The class will be called the History of Power, Conflict and Healing.
