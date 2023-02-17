Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico finds new home in Colorado

Police in New Mexico found a Bengal tiger cub while investigating a shooting.
Police in New Mexico found a Bengal tiger cub while investigating a shooting.(NEW MEXICO DEPARTMENT OF GAME AND FISH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Bengal tiger cub found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate last month now has a new home in Colorado.

Officials at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, where the 4-month-old cub has been receiving care, told the Albuquerque Journal that he was transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

Caretakers there have named him Duke after Albuquerque’s nickname of Duke City.

Albuquerque police officers served search warrants Jan. 10 on two residences in response to tips that a tiger was being illegally held at one of them.

Authorities spotted a blood trail and followed it to an unlocked trailer and that’s where the tiger was found.

New Mexico bans residents from keeping tigers as pets and federal law now prohibits private owners from keeping tigers as pets or for breeding purposes.

BioPark Zoo officials said the cub could not stay with them because he was too “people-oriented.” Also, he will eventually grow to be 400 pounds with long claws that can easily kill.

He had to undergo a 30-day quarantine period there. During that time, the zoo worked with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to find the tiger a permanent home.

Because his genetic lineage was unknown, the animal was ineligible for a breeding program or zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
I-70 is closed again today.
Eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon closed again due to crash
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon partially reopens
A gray wolf.
Gray Wolves in Colorado to receive special designation
Nighttime on Million Dollar Highway during a snowfall event
Above-average snowpack for the winter season

Latest News

The new bill package would fund a number of programs and services, as well as funding wildfire...
New budget package advances in Colorado House
An "all gender restroom" sign.
Colorado proposal for non-gendered bathrooms clears first hurdle
The Colorado Division of Fire prevention and Control used aircraft to spot stranded drivers...
19 people and one dog rescued after getting stranded by weather
EARLIER THIS EVENING THE MONTROSE POLICE DEPARTMENT HELD A COMMUNITY CRIME PREVENTION WORKSHOP.
Montrose police announce new grant for local business security improvements