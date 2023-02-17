First Alert Weather Day: Another very cold start, but slowly turning warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A string of now four First Alert Weather Days continue into our Friday as significantly colder air continues to linger around the Western Slope.

Slightly Warmer, But Still Cold

Sunny skies are once again in place across the Western Slope this morning. Temperatures are once again off to a bitterly cold start, in the single digits and below zero for just about all of us once again. Those sunny skies will continue to chip away at the snow cover still on the ground, but temperatures will still be on the colder side of things as we head into the afternoon. We’ll be a little bit warmer than yesterday, but most locations will only see afternoon highs in the middle and upper 30s. A few locations could very briefly break into the lower 30s, but that will be much more the exception than the rule.

Turning Much Warmer This Weekend

Clouds will very gradually be on the increase through the day today, and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will start to settle into the region overnight tonight. Those clouds should keep temperatures from getting as cold as we have been the past couple of nights, but most of us will still see lows in the teens and single digits. There may be some locally colder pockets than that in locations that don’t see as much cloud cover. We’ll continue to transition in between clouds and sunshine through the weekend, but temperatures will continue to climb through the upper 30s on Saturday, then the lower to middle 40s by Sunday and into early next week.

Rain and Snow Chances Return Again

While we should stay dry across the valleys, some scattered pockets of snow are possible across the northern mountains, the High Country, and the Continental Divide on Sunday and Monday. It’s something to watch for if you’re headed for the mountains or across Interstate 70 over to Denver, but it shouldn’t be a big deal around the Grand Valley and surrounding locations. A much more widespread chance for rain and snow is possible beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday night. Mountain snow and valley rain looks to be the overall setup for much of the time, but we’ll see a few chances for snow in the valleys as temperatures start to turn colder.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue through the morning, then clouds will gradually be on the increase across the region into the afternoon. High temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday, but still rather cold. We could briefly reach the lower 30s in Grand Junction, lower to middle 30s in Delta, and Cortez, but likely only the upper 20s in Montrose. Clouds will continue to increase across the region overnight tonight, and that should help temperatures be not quite as cold as the previous nights. Lows should reach 14° in Grand Junction and Delta, 12° in Montrose, and 11° in Cortez. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies remain in place through much of Saturday morning with temperatures warming through the upper 20s and into the lower and middle 30s.

