Colorado proposal for non-gendered bathrooms clears first hurdle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A proposal for non-gendered bathrooms in Colorado passed its first legislative hurdle this week.

Proponents of the Colorado House bill said gendered bathrooms are inaccessible for many groups, including transgender people, disabled people with caregivers of a different gender, and men with young children who can’t access baby changing stations in women’s bathrooms.

The bill is waiting to receive approval from a state house committee. If passed by the full legislature, House Bill 1057 would require newly constructed public buildings owned or operated by the government to provide non-gendered bathrooms on each floor where gendered bathrooms are available.

The buildings would also need to provide baby diaper changing stations, either in the non-gendered bathroom or in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.