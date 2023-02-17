Cold weather tips for your vehicle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Temperatures have taken a hit across the Western Slope after a strong winter storm and cold front pushed through on Wednesday. It allowed temperatures to drop from the single digits to even below zero, and when cold temperatures hit, this can impact your everyday commute vehicle.

Colder air is known to cause numerous problems for many vehicles; one of the most significant is being unable to start correctly. “We are going to see the battery life drops when vehicles are outside with these big cold snaps; you’re going to see that average life dropped from like five years to even as low as three years. So they will have a hard time starting in the cold,” said Jake Snider, General Manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care Center. He mentions that while batteries age quicker in the cold, numerous other problems can occur. One is tire pressure will drop and can cause the tire pressure light to go on. Therefore, it’s crucial to check tires even when they appear normal. Snider mentions that as the car drives, the tire will start to increase friction which induces heat and allows the air inside the tire to expand.

Another problem is with the fluid in your car. “The oil could get too thick from the temperature outside, but also the automatic transmission fluid, or even if it’s a manual transmission, any problems with that fluid getting extremely cold can cause problems with your car to start or initiate your dash to register warning lights.” Snider mentions that with problems arising in the cold, there are some steps that you can take to help your vehicle during these times.

“If you’re going to be at home for a while and your vehicle is going to be sitting outside or even in a cold garage, it’s a good idea to go start the car, get a little bit of heat built up in it. So if you plan on sitting around for multiple days and it’s really cold outside and not going anywhere, take the time to start your car for a minute,” said Snider.

He states that Scotty’s Complete Car Care Center can see an uptick in cars coming into the shop because of cold temperatures causing vehicle problems. He also says you should have regularly scheduled maintenance to ensure your vehicle is ready for the roads and to help prevent issues you may encounter in the cold.

