2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to semi crash
School weather cancellations
Wednesday School Delay: Delta County Schools
Snow and ice have shut down a lot of the Western Slope.
Schools and libraries close due to weather
Schools across the valley are closed due to weather, says District 51.
District 51 calls it: Today is a snow day

Latest News

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Mechanics working on cars and trucks at Scotty's Complete Car Care Center
Cold weather tips for your vehicle
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive