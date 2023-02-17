19 people and one dog rescued after getting stranded by weather

Travelers trying to make their way through Colorado had a tough time this week.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy snowfall buried Colorado under a thick blanket of snow, closing several roads and highways in the state this week, stranding some travelers.

Highway 40 between Craig and the Utah State Line closed as well, but several travelers had to be rescued. Nineteen people and one dog became stranded in the blizzard conditions that developed this week.

Moffat County Search and Rescue was called in to help the stranded motorists.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control were also called in to assist by air. Air crews were able to spot the stranded vehicles and relay messages to the ground crews.

The Colorado Division of Fire prevention and Control used aircraft to spot stranded drivers...
The Colorado Division of Fire prevention and Control used aircraft to spot stranded drivers from the air.(Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control)

The 19 people and one dog that were rescued from vehicles along Highway 318 were taken to safety using the county’s snowcat, says the sheriff’s office.

The MCSO said it took the rescued parties to the Maybell Community Center before taking them to Craig, where overnight accommodations were made.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
I-70 is closed again today.
Eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon closed again due to crash
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon partially reopens
Nighttime on Million Dollar Highway during a snowfall event
Above-average snowpack for the winter season
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to semi crash

Latest News

EARLIER THIS EVENING THE MONTROSE POLICE DEPARTMENT HELD A COMMUNITY CRIME PREVENTION WORKSHOP.
Montrose police announce new grant for local business security improvements
Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Former deputy district attorney turns himself in to deputies
New orthopedic robot at community hospital
New Orthopedic Robot at Community Hospital
A Proposal for non-gendered bathrooms in Colorado public buildings passes ITS' first hurdle.
Colorado proposal for non-gendered bathrooms clears first hurdle