New Colorado law meant to protect patients could put extra strain on rural hospitals

A new law focused on protecting Colorado’s most vulnerable patients may have the unintended side effect of hitting the state’s health care system at its weakest
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A new law meant to protect Colorado’s most vulnerable patients has the state’s most vulnerable hospitals concerned about a decade old law causing unintended consequences.

In rural Colorado, it comes down to a question of funding and whether it’s feasible for them to do what has been asked of them. A new law has been introduced into the legislature with the goal of fixing a past law from over a decade ago that required hospitals to help patients who couldn’t afford their medical bills.

Adam Fox with the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative says that the main problem with the law was a high level of inconsistency in how hospitals implemented that 2012 law.

Fox also said that some patients had no idea they could get discounted care, or help navigating the application. “Some people end up putting those bills on credit cards that take years to pay off, if they are ever able to,” said Fox.

In response, Fox’s organization helped make HB21-1198 a reality to create a uniform system. “I would say more of the cases that we have seen are from the Denver Metro and suburban areas. But that’s just because we have a higher population there,” said Fox.

But, at Lincoln Hospital in Hugo, CO, Kevin Stansbury says that a uniform system hurts hospitals in rural areas. That’s because how much a patient pays is tied to their income, which plays out differently in rural Colorado.

“There are not a lot of W-2 employees, necessarily, that work in farming or ranching. They’re small business people. So, their incomes are varied, based on how the harvest is going or whether they sold their cattle at what price,” said Stansbury.

Stansbury said that they already have a charity care policy in an informal capacity that works, but now they have to hire more administrative staff instead of spending it on patient care when the hospital’s budget was already tight.

“It may mean fewer services that we may have,” said Stansbury.

Nancy Dolson, the overseer of the program, said, “Yeah, for sure, I would say that we absolutely recognize some of the challenges that this has caused, particularly for our rural hospitals. And we’ve been working with the rural hospitals and with the Colorado Hospital Association to address the administrative burden wherever we can.”

While Dolson acknowledged that hardship, she said that the core of the law is patients.

There is help for rural hospitals through state and federal programs, but the law does not set aside any money to help with the cost of this new law.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to semi crash
School weather cancellations
Wednesday School Delay: Delta County Schools
Snow and ice have shut down a lot of the Western Slope.
Schools and libraries close due to weather
Schools across the valley are closed due to weather, says District 51.
District 51 calls it: Today is a snow day

Latest News

Sassafras, an eight-month-old black bear cub at the Audubon Zoo
More bears in Colorado are getting into human trash, causing conflict
A Meals on Wheels van.
Meals on Wheels canceled for the day due to weather
A new law meant to protect Colorado's most vulnerable patients - has our most vulnerable...
New law meant to protect patients could put extra strain on rural hospitals
COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE REPORTS A 16 PERCENT INCREASE IN BEAR REPORTS FROM 2021.
More bears are getting into human trash, causing conflict