Mandatory lead testing for Colorado childcare facilities starts in May

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - By the end of May, nearly all daycare providers and public schools will have to test their water for lead. A state law passed last year requires them to do it.

With about 4,500 eligible facilities around the state, it’s a big task and the state health department is trying to spread the word.

Before the law passed in 2022, programs for lead testing at childcare centers and schools in Colorado were voluntary. Now, they have to test before the end of May. “To be honest with you, I was again like, whoa, that’s a lot of steps and a lot of information,” said Associate Director of the Fisher Early Learning Center Yoshie Matsubara.

At first, Matsubara and the learning center were overwhelmed. “I had to ask one of the plumbers there to show me where the water source is to indicate on the blueprint,” said Matsubara.

But, after signing up and following each step, the last part is easy. Matsubara will fill each container sent to her with water from the faucets that kids and staff drink from. “I’m planning to come into the building when nobody’s here so that nobody runs the water before I collect the water.”

Margaret Talbot, program manager for the Test and Fix Water for Kids program, says the voluntary testing programs have not worked.

She says that making it mandatory and putting money towards fixing problems that appear might help. “Since children are more vulnerable to the effects of lead, it’s really important that we know and can prevent any kind of exposure from lead in the places where they go to school and play and spend most of their time.”

It does add time to the already busy schedule childcare providers have, but Matsubara says it’s worth it.

