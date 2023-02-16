I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to semi crash

By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a lengthy shutdown.

Photos of the interstate in the area show a semi truck and trailer on it’s side, blocking nearly every lane in both directions. The closure goes from one end of the canyon to the other, from Dotsero to Glenwood.

No word yet on injuries. Officials say speed is being investigated as a cause of the crash.

CDOT says US 50, CO 91, US 24, and US 285 are available as alternate routes.

Drivers should check cotrip.org for more detour information for all road closures across the state during the storm.

