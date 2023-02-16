First Alert Weather Day: Sunshine returns, temperatures turn sharply colder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday, but the focus has switched gears. While the snow that prompted the last two First Alert Weather Days has stopped, significantly colder air has settled into the Western Slope.

Staying Cold Today

Temperatures this morning started off dangerously cold, with just about all of us around the Western Slope dropping into the single digits in the warmest locations. Many of us saw temperatures below zero, and places that didn’t see temperatures drop below zero saw wind chills do it instead. Skies cleared out overnight last night, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Snow cover still on the ground will keep afternoon temperatures still on the colder side of things. Highs will just barely reach the middle and upper 20s later today. Clear skies continue overnight tonight as any remaining winds start to calm down, and that will lead to yet another bitterly cold night and into Friday morning.

Slightly Warmer Friday, Much Warmer Weekend

Sunny skies are back once again through much of the day on Friday, and that should help get temperatures a little bit warmer than what we’ll see today. Multiple places will make it just a couple of degrees above the freezing mark, but it will only be for a couple of hours late in the afternoon. Clouds will start to increase once again into the weekend, but temperatures will continue to get warmer and warmer. By the end of the weekend and into early next week, high temperatures should be back into the lower and middle 40s.

Rain and Snow Returns Next Week

Mostly cloudy skies that settle into the region through the weekend continue into next week, and we’ll mention a very small chance of seeing rain or snow on Monday and Tuesday. Much of the rain and snow will stay mostly over the High Country and the San Juan Mountains to start, then widespread rain and snow becomes more likely by Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue around the Western Slope through the rest of the day, but highs will still mostly only make it into the middle and upper 20s. Grand Junction should reach a high of around 29°, 26° in Montrose, 27° in Delta, and 30° in Cortez. Clear skies continue tonight and into early Friday morning, dropping lows back down into the single digits and below zero in the higher elevations. Winds should relax through this afternoon, so we shouldn’t see many widespread issues with significantly colder wind chills.

