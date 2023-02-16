Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The 67-year-old actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

FTD is the most common form for dementia for people under 60.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration says the average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the start of symptoms.

