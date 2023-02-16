Above-average snowpack for the winter season

Nighttime on Million Dollar Highway during a snowfall event
Nighttime on Million Dollar Highway during a snowfall event(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With another winter storm pushing through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 14 and 15, this is already adding to the significant snowfall we have accrued this winter season.

According to the National Weather Service, so far this season, Colorado has sat above average in the snowpack, which means that a higher snowpack accounts for better water during the summer season and is a way to combat our drought. However, looking into further detail, the Snow Water Equivalent, or how much liquid is accounted for when the snow melts, is also up over one hundred in many areas across the state.

However, even with above-average snowpacks and high snow water equivalent, because a lot of the snow is dry and powder, it will take around eighteen inches of snowfall to equal one inch of water. It alone can make areas not receive as much water as intended during summer, and not all snow will melt. Some areas on the mountain may have snow during the summer season that will last longer than its surrounding areas.

With Colorado in a drought and still dealing with below-average water levels, the 2022-2023 winter season has shaped to be successful. Snowfall can also happen at any time of the year though most of the winter season starts to wind down around May. Even with converting snow to liquid, the more snowfall the state can receive, the better it can help during the summer.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel graphic generic.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
Tent in a homeless camp.
Homelessness on the rise in Grand Junction
School weather cancellations
Wednesday School Delay: Delta County Schools
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Commissioners recommend removing Public Health Director from his post
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

East Middle School
Snowfall causes school closures
Athlete of the week: Tia Slade
Athlete of the Week: Tia Slade
Athlete of the week: Tia Slade
Athlete of the Week: Tia Slade
D51
D51 schools to delay start Thursday