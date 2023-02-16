Above-average snowpack for the winter season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With another winter storm pushing through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 14 and 15, this is already adding to the significant snowfall we have accrued this winter season.

According to the National Weather Service, so far this season, Colorado has sat above average in the snowpack, which means that a higher snowpack accounts for better water during the summer season and is a way to combat our drought. However, looking into further detail, the Snow Water Equivalent, or how much liquid is accounted for when the snow melts, is also up over one hundred in many areas across the state.

However, even with above-average snowpacks and high snow water equivalent, because a lot of the snow is dry and powder, it will take around eighteen inches of snowfall to equal one inch of water. It alone can make areas not receive as much water as intended during summer, and not all snow will melt. Some areas on the mountain may have snow during the summer season that will last longer than its surrounding areas.

With Colorado in a drought and still dealing with below-average water levels, the 2022-2023 winter season has shaped to be successful. Snowfall can also happen at any time of the year though most of the winter season starts to wind down around May. Even with converting snow to liquid, the more snowfall the state can receive, the better it can help during the summer.

