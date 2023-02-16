6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel graphic generic.
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney
Tent in a homeless camp.
Homelessness on the rise in Grand Junction
School weather cancellations
Wednesday School Delay: Delta County Schools
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Commissioners recommend removing Public Health Director from his post
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Snow and ice have shut down a lot of the Western Slope.
D51 schools to delay start Thursday
Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site