GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County School District is delaying the start of school on Wednesday morning.

Schools will operate on a two hour delay for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The district announced the delay Tuesday evening.

For information on other delays, be sure to watch Daybreak on KJCT News 8 on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.