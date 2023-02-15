WATCH: Families brawl outside of California courthouse in connection with deadly crash

Emotions ran high outside of a courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five people made his first court appearance. (KMAX/KVOR, CNN Newsource)
By KMAX/KVOR Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed in to break up more than half a dozen people fighting outside of a courthouse on Tuesday.

Emotions were running high when Cameron Garcia, 28, faced a judge.

He is accused of driving under the influence when an SUV hit a tree on Highway 160, killing five people. Four of them were teenagers.

“He’s very sad and depressed over what has happened. You know, there has been a significant loss of life, family and friends that he was close with,” Garcia’s attorney said.

Garcia faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated. He is also accused of carjacking after the crash.

Family members of Monte Nunn, one of the victims in the crash, said Nunn and Garcia had been friends for years and even lived together.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tent in a homeless camp.
Homelessness on the rise in Grand Junction
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Commissioners recommend removing Public Health Director from his post
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
A marijuana plant leaf.
Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine
After 146 years of the Colorado legislature - a historic first today.
Will Colorado adopt rent control laws?

Latest News

A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter rushed from court after man charges at him
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charged at the gunman in court...
Victim's relative charges Buffalo supermarket gunman at sentencing
Health experts say that now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies.
Now is the time to protect yourself against spring allergies, health experts say
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals
Officials continue to say water quality is being closely monitored in the wake of a controlled...
Water quality concerns remain after Ohio train derailment