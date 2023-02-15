Sen. Michael Bennet briefed on unidentified objects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Michael Bennet was one member of a select few US Senators briefed about the unidentified objects shot down over American and Canadian airspace.

The American people deserve timely answers about the objects shot down over Lake Huron, Alaska & Canada. We need to understand the nature of the threat to our national security.



As a member of the Intelligence Committee, I expect to be briefed on these incidents early this week. https://t.co/ggvylL4j1v — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) February 13, 2023

Bennet’s office confirmed he was briefed on the objects. “Many Coloradans and Americans are rightfully concerned about the incursion of American airspace by these unidentified objects. The DoD and the Intelligence Community are working hard to understand the nature of the objects and as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I will continue to push the Biden Administration to be as transparent as possible so the American people get the answers they deserve,” said Bennet.

Reactions from other senators may indicate that there is very little that they are cleared to discuss publicly. “I have a better understanding, but the American people need and deserve to know more. There is a lot of information told to us this morning that could be told to the American people without any harm to sources or our national security,” said New York Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Information on the objects is still flowing at a trickle, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

