Sen. Michael Bennet briefed on unidentified objects

FILE - Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on...
FILE - Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 12, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Michael Bennet was one member of a select few US Senators briefed about the unidentified objects shot down over American and Canadian airspace.

Bennet’s office confirmed he was briefed on the objects. “Many Coloradans and Americans are rightfully concerned about the incursion of American airspace by these unidentified objects. The DoD and the Intelligence Community are working hard to understand the nature of the objects and as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I will continue to push the Biden Administration to be as transparent as possible so the American people get the answers they deserve,” said Bennet.

Reactions from other senators may indicate that there is very little that they are cleared to discuss publicly. “I have a better understanding, but the American people need and deserve to know more. There is a lot of information told to us this morning that could be told to the American people without any harm to sources or our national security,” said New York Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Information on the objects is still flowing at a trickle, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tent in a homeless camp.
Homelessness on the rise in Grand Junction
School weather cancellations
Wednesday School Delay: Delta County Schools
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Commissioners recommend removing Public Health Director from his post
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
A marijuana plant leaf.
Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine

Latest News

The iconic Maverick statue on CMU's campus has a cloak of snow today.
GALLERY: Winter in the Grand Valley
Viewer Buddy Coook measured eight inches of Montrose snow in this photo. Estimates rnage from 9...
Snowy February in the Grand Valley
Health Department PKG
Health Department PKG
Page 0
Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney