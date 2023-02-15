Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:55 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tent in a homeless camp.
Homelessness on the rise in Grand Junction
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Commissioners recommend removing Public Health Director from his post
A marijuana plant leaf.
Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

A school district in Ewing Township, New Jersey, closed for the day after investigators said...
MSU shooting suspect may have been planning more attacks
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’
The couple credit counseling and forgiveness with helping them through the tough times.
Couple choose love, cancel divorce on Valentine's Day