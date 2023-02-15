Mesa County Libraries also closed for the day due to snow

Mesa County Library will be closed due to weather.
Mesa County Library will be closed due to weather.(Pixabay / Pexels)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Following in the snow boot prints of District 51, Mesa County Libraries announced that it too is closed due to weather.

As the physical locations are closed, the library recommended that patrons use the library’s website to download eBooks, place holds, renew items, or use online resources like Libby or OverDrive.

