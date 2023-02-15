District 51 on two-hour delay
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - All District 51 schools will operate on a two-hour delay today, February 15, 2023.
The district announced the delay this morning. Stay tuned on-air and online for all the latest information.
Before-school programs are closed this morning, but after-school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bused to school will need to arrive at their bus stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.