District 51 on two-hour delay

d51
d51(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - All District 51 schools will operate on a two-hour delay today, February 15, 2023.

The district announced the delay this morning. Stay tuned on-air and online for all the latest information.

Before-school programs are closed this morning, but after-school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bused to school will need to arrive at their bus stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time

